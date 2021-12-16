The UEFA Nations League draw explained: Date, time, seedings and everything you need to know about today's draw

Merry UEFA Nations League draw day, one and all. It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Today sees all 55 of Europe's footballing nations holding their collective breaths to find out who they're placed in a group with for the 2022/23 Nations League tournament, which is now in its third year.

You know the one by now – countries are ranked by how good they are, split into groups of four and we all hope for Germany to get relegated. Yes – there's promotion and relegation involved, while the top four all play a play-off to decide who wins that fancy trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Nations League draw.

The UEFA Nations League draw: What's the format for this competition?

There are 55 member nations of UEFA. All of them will be placed into the hat and drawn out into four leagues.

Leagues A, B and C will have 16 teams; League D will comprise seven teams. Leagues A, B and C will all have four groups of four; League D will have one group of four and one group of three.

Winners and losers are promoted and relegated accordingly; League A's four group winners go into a championship play-off.

The UEFA Nations League draw: What pot is England in?

England are in Pot 3 for League A. Gareth Southgate's side is one of the top-ranked teams in the competition.

Wales join them in League A this year. They'll be in Pot 4 – so there's a chance that the Dragons will meet the Three Lions. Scotland, meanwhile, are in League B Pot 2.

The Republic of Ireland are in Pot 3 for League B, while Northern Ireland are in Pot 1 for League C.

The UEFA Nations League draw: Who's in which league?

League A

France (2021 Finals)

Spain (2021 Finals)

Italy (2021 Finals)

Belgium (2021 Finals)

Portugal

Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

England

Poland

Switzerland

Croatia

Wales (promoted)

Austria (promoted)

Czech Republic (promoted)

Hungary (promoted)

League B

Ukraine (relegated)

Sweden (relegated)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (relegated)

Iceland (relegated)

Finland

Norway

Scotland

Russia

Israel

Romania

Serbia

Republic of Ireland

Slovenia (promoted)

Montenegro (promoted)

Albania (promoted)

Armenia (promoted)

League C

Turkey (relegated)

Slovakia (relegated)

Bulgaria (relegated)

Northern Ireland (relegated)

Greece

Belarus

Luxembourg

North Macedonia

Lithuania

Georgia

Azerbaijan

Kosovo

Gibraltar (promoted)

Faroe Islands (promoted)

League C or D (to be confirmed)

Kazakstan

Cyprus

Estonia

Moldova

These four teams will play-off in two ties to decide who gets relegated.

League D

Liechtenstein

Malta

Latvia

San Marino

Andorra

The UEFA Nations League draw: How can I watch the draw?

The UEFA Nations League draw will be broadcast on the official YouTube channel of UEFA – everyone has one, these days.

Yes, you can stream the draw online for free from Thursday 16 December, at 5pm GMT. Lucky you.

The UEFA Nations League draw: When is the tournament?

Group fixtures will be held in June and September 2022. The four group winners in League A will progress to the play-off finals in June 2023.

One of the play-off finalists will have the opportunity to host the finals, too. It might be coming home if England get there.