How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere as Old Gold look to continue upturn in form

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle today in the Premier League, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wolves vs Newcastle: key information • Date: Sunday 18 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Wolves went the whole month of January without tasting defeat, which included a huge 6-1 morale-boosting win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

Newcastle United enjoyed a solid festive period and, as such, have climbed to 6th in the Premier League.

The two sides meet on Sunday, with ramifications clear for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle in the UK

Wolves vs Newcastle is the only Sunday 2pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports+ platform and Sky Go app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle in the US

Wolves vs Newcastle is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on USA Network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle from anywhere

Out of the country when Wolves vs Newcastle is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Stan Sport

Can I still get tickets to Wolves vs Newcastle?

Get premium Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets HERE with Seat Unique! The WV1 Club Hospitality at Wolves offers seats behind the goal and access to the WV1 Lounge two hours before kick-off and one hour post-fixture. Guests enjoy an unlimited two-course self-service grazing menu and half-time refreshments, providing a comfortable, continuous, and great-value matchday experience.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Wolves vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Wolves still have so much to do to ensure Premier League survival this season, but green shoots are now beginning to emerge in the Midlands.

The Old Gold are unbeaten in four games in all competitions, which includes their 6-1 hammering of Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last weekend.

Mateus Mane is the new star, and his performances of late have got fans believing, whilst it was good to see Jorgen Strand Larsen back amongst the goals too, albeit against League Two opposition.

Manager Rob Edwards will have his work cut out this weekend against the Magpies, with Wanderers having not won a game in this fixture since 2021.

READ MORE MEGA XMAS DEAL Going away for Christmas? This Norton VPN deal will let you watch the Premier League wherever you are

Newcastle's brilliant run of form came to an end against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Magpies went down 2-0 to Pep Guardiola's side in their semi-final first leg, with Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki both netting.

But in the Premier League, Newcastle are once again looking to qualify for European football, and are nicely positioned to do so as we head into the back end of the campaign.

Yoane Wissa has assumed a starting berth in attack, and it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe chooses to once again pair him with German brute Nick Woltemade.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Wolves vs Newcastle: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle

Newcastle are very poor away from home, and Wolves' recent form is steadily improving. We think a draw in this one.