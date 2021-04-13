Trending

What's the most gut-punching moment you've ever felt in football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

By

The rock-bottom moments that you wish you could erase from your memory, compiled into one easy thread

Gareth Southgate
In football, it's the defeats that define you as much as the victories. There's a reason that Jose Mourinho is that defensive.

Still, the moments of sheer heartbreak are defining in ways that you'd rather not speak of. The near misses. The moments in which you'd dreamed of the win, only to watch your hopes crash before your eyes.

ADEBAYO AKINFENWA EXCLUSIVE "I sat down with the WWE a year ago and said I’d let them know when I retire"

We thought we'd ask you for the most gut-punching moment in your football-supporting career. And boy did you deliver. 

Cheers Colin, admin's crying (again). 

In the first minute of the game, too. That's just so frustrating when that happens to you. 

That's Adam Federici of Reading, after a stunning performance in an FA Cup semi-final, fumbling as the ball inexplicably squirmed past him in extra time. The Aussie keeper reportedly had his wedding booked for Cup final day that year. Coincidence? We certainly hope the mistake wasn't orchestrated to keep his other half happy... 

Perhaps the worst thing about this loss for Everton fans is the fact that it didn't really feel inevitable. Those ones are always the worst. 

If you're sad while having a curry, you know it's been a rough day. 

It's certainly hard to take a loss if you feel you were the better team. Imagine how hard it is to take if the following 12 months confirm your opponents as the worst side to ever be promoted into the Premier League. 

From the neutral's perspective, this miss is an absolute work of art. The sheer nonchalance of the shot taker. The right-footed sweep when a left foot would be better.The sudden realisation from the whole ground of what's happening as the ball rolls in slow-motion past the post. The look of disgust from the teammate to the left. Awful and brilliant all at once. 

25 long years later, it still hurts. The Germans probably don't even remember the guy's name.

Not only gut-punching but... just... punching. 

Anyone who says 2-0 is the most dangerous scoreline in football obviously never told Thierry Henry that night, following his miss in the Champions League final. 

The goal that denied Scotland a famous victory over the Three Lions. England's performance really didn't deserve the point that day.

Good to see former Liverpool and England right-back Glen Johnson chipping in with his. 

Have you ever been so angry with a referee that you've told him that he has a garbage can for a heart? Gigi Buffon has.

At one point in this title race, Arsenal were 19 points ahead. While we tend to focus on the magic of the underdog at Anfield, Liverpool fans must have felt sick after pegging the Gunners back so far. 

Another England moment against Germany. If only someone would open a memory-erasing clinic, like in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, just for England fans. 

The indignity of losing to a shinned-in winner. You never forget it. 

Let's not forget that Sol Campbell then had perhaps an even less contentious goal disallowed at Euro 2004, which would have taken England into the semi-finals. If there is a god, he does not forgive him for moving across North London.

This gif lives rent-free in millions of heads, by now. 

Gut-punching in more ways than one. 

The goal that denied Aberdeen the Scottish Cup and secured an invincible treble for Celtic. They couldn't have let them have that one, could they?

Systematically dismantled, you know. Not that we like to boast. 

