Women's Euro 2022: Is Ellen White England's all-time leading scorer?

As England (opens in new tab) continue their quest for Women's Euro 2022 glory on home soil, their ever-reliable centre-forward Ellen White continues to find the net.

The three-time England Women's Player of the Year been doing it for well over a decade, scoring her first international goal against Austria (opens in new tab) back in March 2010.

Last November, White - who has earned 109 caps for her country - became England's all-time leading women's goalscorer, hitting a hat-trick in an extraordinary 20-0 World Cup qualifying win over Latvia.

And it's come as absolutely no surprise to see the Manchester City star keep adding to her total since.

White's brace in the Lionesses' historic 8-0 thrashing (opens in new tab) of Norway (opens in new tab) at Women's Euro 2022 - a result which saw Sarina Wiegman's side book their spot in the quarter-finals as Group A winners - took her tally to 52, leaving her just one goal short of yet another milestone.

Next time the 33-year-old gets on the scoresheet - which could be in tonight's final group match against Northern Ireland (opens in new tab) - she will draw level with Wayne Rooney as England's all-time top goalscorer.

Also hunting down Rooney's record is England men's captain Harry Kane, who's currently sitting on 50 international goals - although the Three Lions aren't in action again until September.

(Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

