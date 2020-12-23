The 50 best football shirts... EVER

Unfortunately the answer isn't just 'anything that's not Norwich 1992-94'.

Is it what it looks like? Who wore it? Whether a team won stuff in it? Whether it makes you smile? Misty-eyed? Well, it's all of those things and yet maybe even none of them; for football shirts are a completely subjective entity, and difficult to evaluate. And yet, we can still all agree on many of the beauties out there.

In 'The Football Shirts Book', Neal Heard sets out to rejoice about more than mere design. "I find it's more about sharing memories with people," he says. "I like the fact that around the globe you can wear a shirt and someone will stop you to ask the immortal question: 'Where'd you get that?'..."