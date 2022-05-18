Arsenal report: Top-four woes mean Inter could sign Gunners target

Arsenal are reportedly set to miss out on Juventus star Paulo Dybala if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with Inter Milan emerging as the frontrunners to sign the forward on a free transfer.

The Argentina international made a tearful farewell to Juventus fans on Monday night after a 2-2 draw with Lazio in Turin, as he’s set to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Inter are determined to pinch Dybala from their rivals and partner him with compatriot Lautaro Martinez up front next season.

The Nerazzurri first contacted the 28-year-old’s representatives months ago and they will soon table an official contract offer, likely to be a four-year deal worth €6 million per year net plus bonuses.

The outlet adds that Arsenal made an inquiry about Dybala a few weeks ago, but the Premier League club won't be considered an attractive destination if they can’t offer Champions League football next season.

The Gunners have suffered a spectacular end-of-season collapse to lose their grip on fourth place.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost 3-0 to direct top-four rivals Tottenham in the north London derby last week, before losing 2-0 at Newcastle on Monday.

Those results saw Spurs leapfrog their neighbours into fourth spot, and Antonio Conte’s side are two points clear with one game to go.

Arsenal now need a final day miracle to secure Champions League qualification, as they must beat Everton and hope that relegated Norwich somehow defeat Spurs at Carrow Road.

