Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ahead of Tottenham in race for Yves Bissouma

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to reports.

The Mali international is a man in demand, having earned numerous plaudits for his performances this season.

Bissouma is under contract at the Amex Stadium until 2023, but Brighton are considering cashing in on him this summer.

Several sides have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from Lille in 2018.

According to the Daily Express , Arsenal are currently in pole position to complete a deal for Bissouma.

The Gunners will be looking to improve their squad in a number of areas ahead of next term.

A 2-1 aggregate defeat by Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Europa League has increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta.

But Arsenal’s recruitment team are keen on Bissouma, and the club will not drop their interest even if there is a change in the dugout.

Tottenham, Everton and West Ham have also enquired about the player’s availability, but Arsenal have laid the most groundwork to date.

However, their hopes of landing Bissouma could be dealt a blow if Manchester City enter the race for his signature.

According to the Daily Star , the Brighton midfielder has emerged as a potential long-term successor to Fernandinho.

The Brazilian is out of contract this summer but may yet sign a one-year extension at the Etihad Stadium.

But at 36 years old he is coming towards the end of his career, and Pep Guardiola is keen to secure a replacement with an eye on the future.

Brighton are thought to value Bissouma at £40m, but a bidding war between interested parties could drive the price up.

Graham Potter’s side will mathematically secure Premier League survival if they beat Wolves on Sunday.

Victory at Molineux would move Brighton on to 40 points for the season.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Did Gareth Bale's exile under Jose Mourinho cost Tottenham a top-four finish?

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?