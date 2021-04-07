Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ready to cash in on Alexandre Lacazette this summer

Arsenal are ready to cash in on Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season, according to reports.

The striker is out of contract in 2022 and Mikel Arteta hinted last month that he wanted to keep Lacazette around.

However, the Frenchman continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after four seasons at the club.

And according to 90min , Arsenal are preparing to sell Lacazette this summer, with several clubs thought to be keen.

Inter, Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are the sides credited with an interest in the 29-year-old, who joined the Gunners ahead of Arsene Wenger’s final campaign at the helm.

Lacazette cost an initial £46.5m in 2017, making him Arsenal’s record signing at the time.

He scored 17 goals in all competitions in his debut season with the club, before notching 19 on the way to being named Arsenal’s Player of the Year in 2018/19.

Lacazette only found the back of the net 12 times last term, and has already surpassed that tally with 13 this time around.

However, Arsenal are now ready to listen to offers for the former Lyon frontman, despite the fact he has been a regular starter in recent weeks.

The Gunners currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and are outside the bottom half on goal difference alone.

Arteta is planning to continue his revamp of the Arsenal squad this summer, and the sale of Lacazette would raise vital funds.

But the fact the striker has just over a year remaining on his deal could complicate matters, with rival sides hoping to secure his services for a knockdown fee.

Arsenal return to action against Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday, with the first leg of their quarter-final taking place at the Emirates.

Arteta’s side then face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

