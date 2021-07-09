Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo joins Gent on permanent deal

Striker Vakoun Bayo has sealed a move away from Celtic.

The Ivory Coast forward has joined Belgian side Gent on a permanent transfer after spending last season on loan with Toulouse in France’s Ligue 2.

The 24-year-old joined Celtic in January 2019 from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda but his chances were limited. He was credited with two goals in 17 appearances, most of which were off the bench.