Chelsea eye Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech for summer while January move for Dries Mertens fizzles out

But the west London club could see a January bid to bring Napoli's Dries Mertens to Stamford Bridge slip away.

Frank Lampard has done well with limited resources since taking over at Chelsea but with the transfer ban now lifted, fans might've expected more activity.

Former Blues midfielder Lampard has been promised ample funds come summer to help renovate his squad.

The club have made Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech their priorities for the window that opens in June, according to ESPN.

With Marcos Alonso falling out of favour with Lampard, Chelsea are keen to reinforce the left side of defence with a young, top talent.

Leicester City's Chilwell fits the bill, but Chelsea would face competition from Manchester City for the £80m rated 23-year-old.

Chilwell is expected to be the starting left-back for Gareth Southgate's England side at the European Championships this summer.

Meanwhile, Ajax playmaker Ziyech is thought to be seen as the man to bring more energy and creativity to the Chelsea midfield and attack.

It's reported that Manchester United are also interested in Ziyech, 26, but it's believed that Chelsea are in pole position to land the Moroccan.

As for Mertens, Chelsea were hoping he could be an alternative for primary target Edinson Cavani, who is believed to be close to joining Atletico Madrid.

However, Mertens has apparently not indicated that he wishes to leave Naples this month.

The Belgian forward has a £40m price-tag over his head, which is a large sum for a player with six months left on his current deal.

Mertens was also linked to Arsenal earlier in the window, but it seems as if he may be staying put this winter.

