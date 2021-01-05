Chelsea consider Andriy Shevchenko and Brendan Rodgers as replacements for under-fire Frank Lampard

Andriy Shevchenko and Brendan Rodgers are reportedly among the names on Chelsea’s managerial shortlist, but Frank Lampard will be given more time to turn things around.

The Blues boss is under increasing pressure after a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday marked a fourth loss in six games for the Stamford Bridge side.

That form has seen Chelsea tumble down the table to ninth place, albeit just three points outside the top four, and leaves Lampard with the worst record of any manager in the Roman Abramovich era.

The Independent reports that the managers being considered as replacements include Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by PSG on Christmas Eve, Leicester boss Rodgers, former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhutl.

But French outlet Le10Sport writes that former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, who is currently in charge of the Ukraine national team, is also being considered.

Club legend Lampard will be given the chance to fix his side’s problems, which include a failure to get the best out of, or even select, big-money signings as well as confusing tactical instructions.

Chelsea’s next fixture is against League Two side Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday, before they return to Premier League action at Fulham next Friday.

