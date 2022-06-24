Chelsea report: Blues face competition from Tottenham for £51.5m La Liga star
By Greg Lea published
Chelsea are one of three Premier League clubs keen to sign the Spain-based forward
Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are all interested in Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco, according to reports.
All three Premier League clubs are looking to bolster their forward lines ahead of the new Premier League season.
Tottenham (opens in new tab) are keen to provide more competition in attacking areas for Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.
Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s record signing Romelu Lukaku is heading back to Inter (opens in new tab) on loan, so the Blues will be seeking more firepower before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.
And United (opens in new tab) are also on the lookout for another forward as Erik ten Hag begins his rebuild at Old Trafford.
Carrasco, who is in his second spell at Atletico (opens in new tab), has emerged as a transfer target for all three sides, writes Spanish outlet AS (opens in new tab).
The Belgium international is under contract at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2024.
However, Atletico could lose the 28-year-old due a release clause in his deal which makes him an attractive option for Premier League teams.
A bid of £51.5m would be sufficient for any of Carrasco's suitors to hold talks with the forward.
Diego Simeone will not want to lose the Belgian, though, and Atletico could offer him a new deal which increases his buyout clause.
They may have to make Carrasco one of their top earners, though, with the terms of his current deal placing him below the likes of Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann and Koke in the salary ranks.
Chelsea and Tottenham could hold the edge over Manchester United due to their participation in the Champions League in 2022/23.
Atletico have also qualified for the competition, and Carrasco might be hesitant to join a club outside it.
The Belgium international made 34 La Liga appearances for Simeone's side last term, scoring six goals and providing six assists.
He rejoined Atletico in 2020 after a two-year stint at Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.