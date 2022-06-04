Chelsea report: Frustrated USA star tempted by Italy move
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Christian Pulisic wants more regular game time and has attracted interest from AC Milan and Juventus
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic could be tempted to join AC Milan or Juventus this summer after growing frustrated by his lack of game time, according to reports.
The USA international started just 13 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel in 2021/22, and 20 in all competitions.
The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) has reported that Milan and Juve are both interested in the 23-year-old and Chelsea (opens in new tab)will listen to offers.
Pulisic recently spoke openly about wanting more opportunities at Stamford Bridge.
“Of course, I want to get more playing time,” he said while on international duty with the USA.
“I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be, and fit as well.
“I think I still got a lot of games, but it's always something that I'm working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team.”
A lot was expected of Pulisic after Chelsea signed him from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million in June 2019.
But according to Transfermarkt, the attacking midfielder’s value is now around £40.5m, with two years left to run on his contract.
The two Italian clubs are unlikely to be able to afford huge transfer fees, so they could try and negotiate the price down.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
