Chelsea transfer news: AC Milan eager to make Fikayo Tomori’s loan move permanent

AC Milan want to extend Fikayo Tomori’s stay at the San Siro and will be required to pay £26million to make his loan move permanent.

According to Goal, Milan have already expressed interest in keeping the centre-back at the club long term, but Chelsea are unwilling to negotiate the fee they agreed in January.

Tomori was linked with several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Burnley and Leeds United, in the last transfer window, before completing a surprise move to Italy.

He has made seven appearances in Serie A, as well as a further four in the Europa League and one in the Coppa Italia.

After the Rossoneri came from behind to beat Fiorentina 3-2 on Sunday, they stayed second in the table, six points behind Inter Milan.

It was Tomori’s third league start in a row at centre-back and the club are desperate to keep him beyond the end of the season.

But it appears that Chelsea are unwilling to budge on their valuation of Tomori and he won’t be going anywhere unless it’s met.

This is the 23-year-old’s fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge, having previously spent time at Brighton and Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County in the Championship.

The 55 appearances he made for the Rams in all competitions under Frank Lampard prepared him to break into the Chelsea first team after the legendary Blues midfielder took over in July 2019.

Tomori played 22 times last season, as well as winning his first England cap, before drifting out of contention for club and country.

Thomas Tuchel has tightened up the Chelsea defence since replacing Lampard and has no shortage of options to call upon at the back, including Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

If Tomori is unable to force himself into the new manager’s plans this summer he will be looking for an exit route, provided a fee can be agreed.