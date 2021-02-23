Chelsea transfer news: Blues open talks with Bayern Munich over Niklas Sule deal

Chelsea have opened talks with Bayern Munich over a possible summer deal for Niklas Sule, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed a fine start to life since his appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor in the Stamford Bridge hot seat last month.

Chelsea have won four and drawn two of their six Premier League games under the German’s tutelage.

The Blues have kept four clean sheets during that run, and only conceded two goals overall.

Nevertheless, Tuchel is keen to bolster his backline when the transfer market reopens for business in the summer.

And according to Todo Fichajes , Chelsea have already begun discussing a move for Sule with Bayern.

The Germany international is out of contract in 2022 and could be available for a cut-price fee of £26m.

Hansi Flick is said to be keen to retain the 25-year-old, but other figures at the club have reportedly become frustrated with the centre-back’s attitude.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested that the club want to keep hold of Sule beyond this summer.

However, he also acknowledged that Bayern’s financial difficulties could make it difficult for them to extend the former Hoffenheim defender’s deal.

“We want the good German national players at FC Bayern,” Rummenigge said. “Niklas still has one year of contract.

"We will hold talks and see where they lead. We will look at it seriously and calmly until the summer. Coronavirus has also caused financial damage to FC Bayern.

"If we find a solution, we are generally happy to extend the contract, but that will only be possible under certain conditions.”

Chelsea and Bayern are both in action in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Tuchel’s side face Atletico Madrid in Bucharest, while Bayern travel to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to do battle with Lazio.

