Liverpool report: Barcelona wonderkid has turned down contract, ahead of sensational potential Anfield move

Liverpool are on alert, with a Barcelona superstar having turned down a new contract to remain in Catalonia.

Gavi has broken into the first team this season, having risen through the club's famed La Masia academy – and even made his first steps on the international scene in last autumn's Nations League under Barça legend and current Spain manager Luis Enrique.

Now, however, the teenager has reportedly turned down a contract extension to keep him at Camp Nou and is said to be surveying his options. Luckily, Liverpool don't even have to negotiate with Barcelona – a club they have a rocky past with – should they wish to tempt the midfielder away from LaLiga.

El Nacional reports that Gavi has a release clause of just €50m. With transfers in Spanish football, the buying club can simply approach LaLiga to activate the clause without having to agree a fee with the selling club.

In the past, the Merseysiders have sold the likes of Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to the five-time Champions League winners but Jurgen Klopp could feasibly get on over on the Catalans on this occasion. With Liverpool seeking midfield depth for the future, Gavi would be the perfect edition to a Reds side that is gradually being revitalised with new faces.

Klopp would probably utilise the young Spaniard as a technically secure interior midfield, much in the mould of his countryman Thiago. While Thiago is 30 years old now and has suffered with consistent injury niggles during his time in the northwest, Gavi is just 17 and would be a suitable long-term option for the side.

Gavi is valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt.

