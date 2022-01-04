Liverpool report: Newcastle set to rival Reds for 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo'

Liverpool may face stiff competition to sign Porto star Luis Diaz – dubbed the 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' – from Newcastle United.

Direct left-winger Diaz has been talked about as a solution to Liverpool's frontline conundrum in recent weeks. The Reds are missing Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah over January – though the longterm futures of both stars are in question.

Salah is yet to sign a new deal and is said to be demanding up to £500,000 a week. Mane, meanwhile, has underwhelmed in the last 18 months, with the Anfield hierarchy fearing he could demand more money, should his teammate receive his new contract.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have mentioned in related to Diaz's signature – now, The Guardian are claiming that Newcastle could also be in the race.

Newcastle are expected to make the signing of Kieran Trippier this month for around £25m, as Eddie Howe begins his revolution. The Toon are in desperate need of reinforcements to kickstart their survival and will likely strengthen across the pitch, with Diaz providing plenty of threat in the final third.

The 24-year-old is an inside forward on the left flank but has played across a front three. Ideally for Geordies, however, Diaz would play alongside talisman Allan Saint-Maximin, meaning that one of the two would have to play out of position.

Another player linked with a move to Tyneside, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has also featured extensively on an inside-left position in English football.

The recently-taken over Newcastle have also been linked with moves for Lille's Sven Botman, Manchester City's Nathan Ake, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Benfica's Darwin Nunez.