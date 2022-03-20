Liverpool report: Reds edge Chelsea in the race for 'the Scottish Gareth Bale' – and could sign him for just £150k

Liverpool look set to beat Chelsea to the signing of highly-rated Celtic star Ben Doak.

The 16-year-old has been compared to Gareth Bale for his ability to play at full-back or on the wing – and has already featured in the first team for the Bhoys with manager Ange Postecoglu set to be mightily impressed with the player.

Now, the Mail reports that Liverpool and Chelsea have both tracked Doak but that the Reds are leading the race. Apparently, the Celtic star may be won for just £150,000.

Doak is yet to sign his first professional contract with Celtic and Celtic are believed to be unable to compete with the kind of money that Premier League sides would offer. Chelsea's current situation is no doubt hampering their ability to sign the player.

The signing of Doak would not only unite the teenager with Scotland's international captain in Andy Robertson but signify the continuation of a new, younger direction that Jurgen Klopp has emphasised in recent buys.

Harvey Elliott was recruited at the end of his contract at Fulham, with the teenager spending a year on loan with Blackburn Rovers before his integration in the Liverpool team.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have both been added to the attack in a bid to refresh the iconic but ageing front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, while the likes of Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher have been granted opportunities from the youth system.

The Merseysiders were close to signing 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho of Fulham in January but missed the deadline, too.

