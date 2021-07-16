Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid weigh up move for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are on red alert amid reports that Real Madrid could turn their attention to Mohamed Salah.

The Spanish giants have made Kylian Mbappe their leading transfer target, with the Frenchman's future still far from certain.

Mbappe's current contract at PSG runs until 2022 and the club has not yet made a breakthrough in convincing the 22-year-old to put pen to paper on an extension.

The French giants have done some impressive business in the summer market, signing Georginio Wijnaldum, Gigio Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

But none of that has yet tempted Mbappe to sign a new deal, with PSG left to fear that he could walk away on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid would prefer Mbappe to seek pastures new ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and they have not given up hope of prising him away from the Parc des Princes.

Madrid are making contingency plans, though, and Fichajes reports that Salah is heavily involved in them.

The story states that Florentino Perez will sanction a move for the Egypt international if Mbappe proves unobtainable.

That will come as worrying news to Liverpool, with Salah having hinted last term that he would be open to a new challenge in La Liga.

The 29-year-old is under contract at Anfield in 2023, which means his value would likely drop if he was not sold this summer.

Liverpool do not appear to have any intention of cashing in on Salah, but a formal offer from Madrid could test their resolve - particularly if the player himself indicates that he would like to move on.

Salah is an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's team. Take him out of it and it is difficult to see Liverpool challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Fans of the club will therefore hope that Madrid opt against making a bid for Salah, perhaps because they have made progress in their pursuit of Mbappe.

But Liverpool supporters will not be able to breathe a sigh of relief until the transfer window closes.

