Liverpool transfer news: Sevilla interested in Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino

Sevilla are planning to bid for Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino, with the attacking duo stuck on the fringes at Liverpool.

According to La Razon, Sevilla would look to acquire both players for a combined fee of €25million, although Shaqiri’s wage demands could prove an issue.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to reshape his Liverpool squad this summer, and moving on players who feature infrequently would help to fund bids for their main targets.

Shaqiri joined the Reds three years ago, following Stoke City’s relegation from the Premier League, and has made 59 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Switzerland international was particularly effective in his first season, scoring six goals, but has remained a useful option off the bench or when Klopp needs to rotate.

He was part of the team that won the Champions League, helping to turn the semi-final in Liverpool’s favour as they recovered from three goals down to progress with a stirring performance in the second leg at Anfield.

Shaqiri has made 18 appearances this season, with five starts in the league during a difficult period for the Reds, who languish seventh in the table after winning the title last year.

Lazio and Fenerbahce are also considering offers for Shaqiri, whose contract runs until the end of June 2023.

Minamino has been an even more peripheral figure since arriving from RB Salzburg last January, culminating in a loan move to Southampton a couple of months ago.

The Japanese winger has played six times for the Saints, scoring against Newcastle United and Chelsea, but looks unlikely to force his way into Klopp’s plans.

He came to prominence with some lively performances in the Champions League last season, registering a goal and an assist in a 4-3 defeat away to Liverpool.