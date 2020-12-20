Louis van Gaal says Donny van de Beek made the wrong choice by joining Manchester United

Donny van de Beek made a mistake by deciding to join Manchester United over the summer, according to former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal.

The Netherlands international midfielder moved to Old Trafford from Ajax in a £39 million deal, but has struggled to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Van de Beek has started just two Premier League games this season and Van Gaal, who managed United from 2014-2016, believes the 23-year-old should’ve predicted difficulties with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for competition.

“There are so many teams where Van de Beek would look better than at United, and those other teams I talk about are also in the top of Europe,” Van Gaal said, as reported by the Mirror.

“I do hope for Van de Beek that his time will come at United, but in all honesty? No, he hasn’t made the right choice

“When you know Fernandes and Pogba are there, you don’t go there.

“Those are the positions where Van de Beek is at his best. And Pogba is not even playing every week!

“Fernandes is more important than anyone, so he is always playing. And Van de Beek does not have the same quality as Fernandes.’’

