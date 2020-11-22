Man Utd transfer news: Real Madrid insist Raphael Varane is going nowhere

Real Madrid have issued a hands-off warning to Manchester United over Raphael Varane.

The France international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with United reportedly in the market for a new centre-back.

Varane is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, and he has enjoyed great success with both Madrid and France.

The 27-year-old has already won three La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and the World Cup.

Varane is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022, which has led to speculation that he could seek pastures new next summer.

However, Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists the central defender is going nowhere.

"It's not just me [who wants to keep him]," Zidane told the media before his team’s meeting with Villarreal on Saturday. "He is part of this club, we were very lucky to be able to bring him to Madrid.

"He has a great career, he's achieved a lot since he's been here. Of course, he is untransferable for the club, for the coach that I am, for people in general.

"That's clear and unambiguous. Now we can't stop people from talking. They're not just talking about Varane, but about all the players, Real Madrid ones and others.

"But for Varane, my position is clear, and it's the same as the club's position."

United will therefore need to look elsewhere if they want to bring in a new centre-back in January or next summer.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred picks in the heart of the defence so far this season.

Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are all still on the books at Old Trafford, but many fans believe United need to add greater strength in depth at centre-back.

Solskjaer’s side did keep a clean sheet on Saturday, beating West Brom 1-0 to climb up to ninth in the Premier League table.

