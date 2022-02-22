Manchester City report: Pep Guardiola primed to lose star playmaker to Real Madrid
By Ed McCambridge published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is bracing himself to lose a key midfielder to Spanish giants Real Madrid
Pep Guardiola is resigned to losing star playmaker Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid this summer, as Los Blancos look to overhaul their ageing squad.
That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who believe Silva is more than open to the idea of moving to the Spanish capital. It is felt Silva has long dreamt of a move to the reigning La Liga champions, and would jump at the chance to move to Spain.
Silva is a key player for Manchester City, having helped the Citizens to three Premier League crowns, four EFL Cups and an FA Cup since signing from Monaco in July 2017. Guardiola has frequently praised the 27-year-old for his tenacity and work rate as well as his attacking output, and would be remiss to see one of his star performers leave the club to a European rival.
Yet the allure of playing for Real Madrid, as well as the promise of a more central role in their team – Silva often plays second fiddle to Kevin De Bruyne at City – could prove too tempting for the Portuguese player.
That being said, Silva has another three years left to run on the contract extension he signed at City in 2019 and would not come cheap. Yet if the player pushed for the move it is believed he could be available for around £65m.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.