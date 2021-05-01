Manchester City transfer news: City could sell Raheem Sterling

Manchester City are reportedly willing to cash in on Raheem Sterling, potentially paving the way for Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish to come in.

Sterling is seemingly not as integral to Pep Guardiola’s plans as he once was, starting just two of City’s last ten Premier League and Champions League games.

According to Football Insider, City would consider selling Sterling at the right price. The 26-year-old is contracted until 2023 and is thought to be valued at £80 million.

The England international joined City from Liverpool in 2015, becoming the most expensive English player ever at the time. He’s gone on to make 286 appearances, scoring 111 goals and winning two Premier League titles.

With Sergio Aguero bringing his ten-year stay at the Etihad Stadium to an end this summer, City are bound to be in the market for a forward, with Erling Haaland rumoured to be their top target – although the Norwegian could set them back over £150 million.

Guardiola was full of praise for Borussia Dortmund’s young superstar, describing the striker as “almost unstoppable” following City’s 4-2 aggregate win over Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Grealish is also said to be on City’s radar, having been heavily linked with Manchester United since last summer. The Aston Villa captain has reportedly been valued at £100 million.

