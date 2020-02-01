Odion Ighalo's agent reveals the inside story of 'hectic' Manchester United transfer

Ighalo was a surprise signing for Manchester United, who secured him on a five-month loan deal on deadline day.

Ighalo's agent claims that he didn't think the move was on after speaking to United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the days prior.

Atta Aneke is the man who represents the Nigerian striker and he is an associate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's own agent Jim Solbakken.

United moved onto Ighalo after a move for ex-Red Devil Joshua King failed to materialise.

King used to be a Solbakken client, with Solskjaer's agent clearly having a big hand in helping United in their hunt for a striker.

Aneke admitted that the transfer was a whirlwind that went long into the night.

"It's been hectic," Aneke told Aftenposten.

"I talked to Manchester United's top boss (Ed Woodward) for a few days in advance. It was quiet on Thursday, and then I got the impression that nothing would happen.

"Suddenly, in the middle of the day on Friday, things started to move. It was then at 11 o'clock in the evening in Shanghai.

"It was hectic phone business. Everyone had to stay awake until five or six in the morning in Shanghai."

Aneke also said that Solskjaer sent him a 'nice message' to congratulate him on brokering the move.

Ighalo grew up a United fan and Aneke confirmed that the move is a dream come true for the 30-year-old.

"He has been a United supporter since childhood," Aneke explained.

"It's incredibly big. When he left for China, he did not expect to be brought to United as a 30-year-old. He's an amazing person.

"If you see what he's doing off the field... He has opened an orphanage with 20-30 kids who are now also allowed to go to school.

"Every month he sends money to widows from the area he is from in Nigeria. He is a person who is successful. He is not one of those who thinks of himself."

READ MORE...

Josh King interview: I dreamed of making it at Manchester United – and believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take them back to the top

The Premier League relegation battle: who’s facing the drop?