Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba delays contract talks until April

Paul Pogba will not discuss a new contract with Manchester United until April, according to reports.

The France international's current deal at Old Trafford runs out next summer, and he has continually been linked with a move away from the club over the last couple of years.

United had been hoping to tie Pogba down to an extension, and reports in September suggested the midfielder was leaning towards signing a new contract after being impressed by the club's recruitment in the summer.

But with PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid all thought to be interested in acquiring him as a free agent ahead of next season, Pogba now seems to want to keep his options open.

According to Marca, his agent Mino Raiola has told key figures at United to put off contract discussions until next year.

Pogba is unwilling to make a decision about his future until April at the earliest.

The 28-year-old wants to concentrate on his football as Manchester United attempt to bounce back from an indifferent start to the season.

He does not want contract talks to interfere with his on-field performances, particularly in a year when France will look to defend the World Cup they won in 2018.

Pogba's decision to play a waiting game could strengthen his position - and it will almost certainly be well received in Madrid, Paris and Turin.

His three main suitors will conclude that the Frenchman is now more likely to leave Old Trafford than stay.

United could even withdraw their offer of a new deal for Pogba before April. At the very least they will need to begin putting contingency plans in place early.

The former Juventus star will also be keeping a close eye on the managerial situation at Old Trafford.

Perhaps Pogba will be more open to committing his future to Old Trafford if Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte takes charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under huge pressure following Sunday's 5-0 shellacking by Liverpool.

