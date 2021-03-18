Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils rule out return of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester United have no interest in re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer, according to reports.

The Portugal international has been linked with an exit from the Serie A club after falling to another disappointing early exit in the Champions League against Porto.

It was Juve’s second consecutive elimination at the last 16 stage and led to reports that the Italian champions could look to cash in when the 36-year-old enters the final year of his deal at the end of the season.

A return to Old Trafford was touted as one possibility, while as a second spell with Real Madrid was another.

However, the Express reports that the Manchester club will not be making a move for Ronaldo this summer.

Bringing the winger back was once an objective for United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, but they are now focused on other targets.

His enormous salary demands – he earns a reported €31 million per year net in Turin – make a deal unrealistic in the current financial climate.

The Premier League giants’ chief targets for the summer transfer window are understood to be Borussia Dortmund pair Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League with the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009, before joining Madrid.

