Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils want Franck Kessie to bolster midfield

Manchester United have identified Franck Kessie as a transfer target ahead of next summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils were busy in the window that closed on August 31, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane moving to Old Trafford.

United did not sign a midfielder, though, despite that being an area of the squad that many supporters consider the weakest.

And with Paul Pogba expected to depart when his contract expires in June, it is imperative that United add to their options in the centre of the park ahead of next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have recently been linked with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

But the two England internationals will not come cheap, with West Ham and Leeds keen to hold on to their respective talents.

AC Milan midfielder Kessie is an alternative option currently under consideration, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Ivory Coast international will be a free agent next summer and is therefore free to open discussions with non-Italian clubs in January.

United could line up a deal for Kessie in advance, with the 24-year-old having been identified as a possible replacement for Pogba.

The former Atalanta man wants a contract worth around £132,000 per week, which should be affordable for United.

Indeed, that represents less than half of Pogba's present earnings of £290,000 per week.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are also credited with an interest in Kessie, while clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy will no doubt consider him too.

United will therefore not have a free run at the midfielder, but laying the groundwork in January could see them jump to the front of the queue.

It would not be a surprise to see the Red Devils target both Kessie and one of Rice or Phillips next summer.

Yves Bissouma is another player who has been mentioned as an option for United.

