Manchester United transfer news: Mino Raiola pushing Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid

Mino Raiola wants to see Paul Pogba move to Real Madrid next summer, according to reports.

The Manchester United midfielder faces an uncertain future, with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire in 2022.

He was heavily linked with a move to PSG in the summer, but the French side's signing of Lionel Messi scuppered their attempts to land the midfielder.

Real Madrid and Juventus have also been cited as potential destinations for Pogba.

Reports last month suggested the France international was coming round to the idea of staying at United.

Pogba certainly seems more settled at the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than he was during Jose Mourinho's tenure.

But Raiola, the Italian superagent who represents the 28-year-old, believes Pogba's career would be better served by moving on at the end of the current campaign.

And according to El Nacional, Raiola wants to see Pogba plying his trade at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are thought to be targeting a midfielder to freshen up the Luka Modric-Toni Kroos-Casemiro triumvirate.

Pogba would fit the bill and his arrival at Madrid could help the club land Erling Haaland, who is also represented by Raiola.

The report adds that the Italian has convinced Pogba not to sign a new deal at United.

The Red Devils may continue to try and persuade him otherwise, but Raiola has laid out the benefits of a change of scenery.

Chief among them are the signing-on fee that Pogba would command by moving on a free transfer.

With his 29th birthday on the horizon, this could also be the World Cup winner's last big contract.

Pogba is said to have been impressed by United's summer recruitment, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane join Solskjaer's squad.

That might not be enough for the Frenchman to commit his future to the club, however.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

EUROPE Champions League groups ranked by difficulty

FEATURE How does Erling Haaland's goalscoring record compare to that of Messi, Ronaldo Lewandowski and Mbappe at the same age?