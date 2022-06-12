Maurico Pochettino set to leave PSG - report

Mauricio Pochettino and PSG (opens in new tab) have reportedly agreed to go their separate ways this summer.

Pochettino took the reins in Paris in January last year and guided the club he once played for to a joint-record 10th French title in 2021/22.

But that doesn't appear to have been enough for him to keep his job with the Ligue 1 giants, who again fell short in the Champions League - well short, in fact, losing to eventual winners Real Madrid in the last 16.

According to The Athletic (opens in new tab)', the 50-year-old former Tottenham (opens in new tab) boss will depart the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Where he might end up next is anyone's guess; he had been the favourite to become Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s new manager - but Erik ten Hag ultimately got the nod - while Real Madrid (opens in new tab) were interested in making him Zinedine Zidane's successor before appointing Carlo Ancelotti.

And with Spurs really clicking under Antonio Conte, a return to North London is off the table for the time being - although Pochettino was pictured in a Spurs t-shirt (opens in new tab) on holiday earlier this week, rather proving just how close to his heart the team he managed for five-and-a-half years still is.

As for who PSG might be lining up as Pochettino's successor, Nice head coach Christopher Galtier is currently the bookies' favourite - ahead of Zidane...