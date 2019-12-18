Neil Hart to succeed David Baldwin as Burnley’s CEO

Burnley have confirmed that Neil Hart will succeed David Baldwin as the club’s chief executive officer.

Hart, currently CEO of Burnley FC in the Community, will step up when current club CEO Baldwin leaves Turf Moor in June 2020 to take up the same role at the EFL.

Another senior managerial appointment at the Premier League club sees Matt Williams promoted from his current role as head of football operations to become the new chief operating officer.

Williams will undertake all football-related work and report to the new CEO and executive chairman Mike Garlick.

“We are delighted to announce these two new appointments,” said Garlick. “Naturally, we are sorry to be losing David to the EFL, but we will take this opportunity to appoint two individuals in Neil and Matt who will, I am sure, help to drive the club forwards.

“Both know the club intimately and that continuity is a real positive in delivering our shared vision for the club as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Burnley FC in the Community will move towards appointing a new CEO to replace Hart in 2020.