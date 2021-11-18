Newcastle transfer news: Magpies target Serie A with Inter Milan duo and Lazio goalkeeper in crosshairs

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign two members of Inter Milan’s title-winning squad and Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha in January.

The Magpies were bought by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium last month, becoming one of the world’s wealthiest clubs overnight.

There has been much speculation about where they might direct some of that new-found cash in January, and the Times reports that Serie A is seen as an ideal target market.

Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij and playmaker Marcelo Brozovic are on Newcastle’s transfer shortlist, along with Lazio’s reserve keeper Strakosha.

Further Italy-based targets could emerge, though, as Newcastle scouts have already been sent to watch AC Milan and Juventus matches ahead of the winter window.

Inter are likely to be reluctant to sell either De Vrij or Brozovic midway through the season, as both are key members of Simone Inzaghi’s squad and helped the club win its first Scudetto in 11 years last term.

The Croatian midfielder’s contract is up at the end of the season, although there have been some positive noises on the peninsula about a renewal.

Sky Italia reported on Wednesday that the club and player have had their first set of contract talks, with the Nerazzurri hoping to extend Brozovic’s deal.

De Vrij has a contract with the San Siro side until June 2023 and has been a regular starter for the club since arriving from Lazio in June 2018.

However, Inter sold star striker Romelu Lukaku and key wing-back Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea and PSG respectively over the summer amid reports of a declining financial outlook, a situation that ultimately led coach Antonio Conte to step down.

A deal for Strakosha looks achievable, as the Albania international has fallen behind Pepe Reina in the pecking order at Lazio in the last two seasons and he is out of contract in the summer.

Newcastle will be looking to provide new boss Eddie Howe with reinforcements in their battle for survival.

The Tynesiders are 19th in the standings and without a win all season, sitting five points off safety.

