Newcastle transfer news: Trio of Real Madrid and Barcelona players on Magpies shortlist

Newcastle United are eyeing summer moves for Real Madrid pair Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic, as well as Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, say reports.

The Magpies’ controversial takeover from a Saudi-backed ownership group was confirmed last week in a move that suddenly made them a major player in the transfer market.

The extraordinary wealth of the new owners has resulted in a surge of rumours about where Newcastle will turn to first for new players, and Fichajes believes that both El Clasico clubs are in their sights.

Bale, Jovic and Coutinho are all out of favour at their clubs and are therefore relatively realistic targets for the Tynesiders.

Bale and Coutinho, of course, have already shown their ability on the Premier League stage in the past at Tottenham and Liverpool respectively.

But there is a risk that their best years are behind them – Bale is 32 and Coutinho turns 30 at the end of the season.

Both Spanish clubs are facing big financial issues and huge debts, particularly Barcelona, meaning they would likely be all too happy to get some mega salaries off their books.

Bale is out of contract at the end of the season, while Coutinho has a deal until 2023 at Camp Nou.

Jovic has a longer-term commitment to Real, with a deal until 2025, but he was shipped back to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the second half of last season and remains out of favour this term under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Although the trio would all be big-name signings, they would need their confidence to be restored a bit at St. James’ Park – they’ve started six games between them in La Liga so far this season.

