Rangers confirm loan arrival of Aaron Ramsey from Juventus

Rangers have announced the loan signing of Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in one of the biggest transfer deadline-day deals in Scottish football in recent years.

Reports of Rangers’ interest began emerging on Monday morning and was confirmed on transfer deadline day.

The Wales international’s contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023 but Rangers agreed a loan deal with an option to buy the 31-year-old in the summer.

Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019, and has so far made 83 appearances for the Old Lady in two-and-a-half seasons. In that time, he has won a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia.

Ramsey began his career in his native Wales with Cardiff City, becoming their youngest-ever player. After helping the Championship side reach the FA Cup final in 2008, he made a high profile switch to Arsenal, amid heavy interest from top clubs in England.

With the Gunners, he scored the winner against Hull City in the 2014 FA Cup Final, won the tournament again the year after and grabbed another winner in the 2017 final. In total, Ramsey made 371 appearances for the north Londoners over 11 seasons.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game