Rangers confirm loan arrival of Aaron Ramsey from Juventus
Mark White
Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side until the end of the season
Rangers have announced the loan signing of Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in one of the biggest transfer deadline-day deals in Scottish football in recent years.
Reports of Rangers’ interest began emerging on Monday morning and was confirmed on transfer deadline day.
The Wales international’s contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023 but Rangers agreed a loan deal with an option to buy the 31-year-old in the summer.
Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019, and has so far made 83 appearances for the Old Lady in two-and-a-half seasons. In that time, he has won a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia.
Ramsey began his career in his native Wales with Cardiff City, becoming their youngest-ever player. After helping the Championship side reach the FA Cup final in 2008, he made a high profile switch to Arsenal, amid heavy interest from top clubs in England.
With the Gunners, he scored the winner against Hull City in the 2014 FA Cup Final, won the tournament again the year after and grabbed another winner in the 2017 final. In total, Ramsey made 371 appearances for the north Londoners over 11 seasons.
