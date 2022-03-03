Report: European Super League to be re-launched today, featuring 10 teams

The European Super League is set to be relaunched today, featuring 10 of the major players from last time around.

That's the dramatic rumour according to Vozpópuli, who say that Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea are all on board once more.

Of last year's 12 founders, north London sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are notably absent.

According to the rumours, the founders have this time decided that the Super League should be an open competition. There is, of course, understandable opposition from many of European football's biggest leaders to the idea of the competition.

RMCSport claim that UEFA are planning to ban all Super League clubs from European competition should the competition go ahead, while LaLiga president Javier Tebas has reportedly claimed the three Super League clubs "lie more than Putin. They think that all national leagues must be dumb. It's an insult."

Last season, the 12 Super League clubs made a breakaway league that lasted just days, with fans of English clubs in particular protesting outside grounds. Premier League players very publicly opposed the plans and owners backtracked to release apology statements later on.

The true nature of this new proposed Super League is so far unknown.

