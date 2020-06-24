Thiago Silva wants Premier League move with Everton, Tottenham and Wolves keen

Thiago Silva is eyeing a move to the Premier League when his PSG contract expires next week.

With the Ligue 1 season having been curtailed, the defender is already weighing up his next steps after not being offered a new contract by the French champions.

The Brazilian has spent eight years at the Parc des Princes, during which time he won seven Ligue 1 titles.

Thiago Silva has also scooped silverware at Milan and with the Brazil national team, for whom he has won 89 caps since his debut in 2008.

The 35-year-old is keen to secure a move to England ahead of next season, with three clubs reportedly keeping tabs on the situation.

According to Goal, Everton, Tottenham and Wolves are all interested in signing the experienced centre-back.

Milan and Fiorentina have also been linked with Thiago Silva, but the player likes the Premier League's competitiveness and wants to sample it before retiring.

He is also determined to remain in a strong domestic league until the 2022 World Cup, which rules out the option of returning to Brazil.

Everton, Spurs and Wolves are all keen to bolster their backlines ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, but none have yet made Thiago Silva a formal offer.

Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho will be entering their first full seasons in charge of their respective clubs next term, while Nuno Espirito Santo could be preparing his Wolves team for Champions League football.

Tottenham are also part of that battle, while Everton are outsiders for a Europa League spot.

