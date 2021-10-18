Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Lille open to selling Renato Sanches for the right price

Tottenham Hotspur have been encouraged in their pursuit of Renato Sanches by the Lille president’s admission that he is available for the right price.

In an interview with BFM Lille, Olivier Letang acknowledged the possibility of Sanches leaving the club and said that they wouldn’t stand in his way.

The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with Tottenham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barcelona over recent weeks.

“I have already discussed this with him. If an offer from a big club arrives, Renato will be able to leave. We will see what will happen,” explained Letang.

This isn’t the first time that speculation about a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs has surrounded Sanches.

After bursting onto the scene with Benfica, he joined Bayern Munich for a fee of £27.5million in May 2016.

He proceeded to shine at the Euros that summer, as Portugal recovered from a poor start to lift the trophy, beating France by a single goal in the final.

Sanches was named as the Young Player of the Tournament and won the Golden Boy award later that same year, ahead of Kingsley Coman, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Dele Alli amongst others.

But the move to Bayern didn’t work out as the teenager struggled to adapt during a difficult first season in the Bundesliga.

He was then loaned out to Swansea City and looked out of place before an injury cut his spell in South Wales short as the club were relegated.

Sanches was in and out of the team on his return to Bayern, finally rediscovering the stability he needed upon joining Lille two years ago.

The 24-year-old impressed with his industrious, hard-running style as Christophe Galtier’s side shocked Paris Saint-Germain to win the Ligue Un title last season.