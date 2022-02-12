Tottenham report: Antonio Conte set to lure "world class" Inter midfielder to north London this summer

Antonio Conte will persuade Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal to join his project at Tottenham in the summer, with the 34-year-old player open to the idea of a move to the Premier League.

That is according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, who believe Spurs may need to outmuscle Aston Villa in their attempts to sign the Chilean. Vidal is available at a cut price, given his age and the fact Inter have suffered some financial trouble over the past 18 months. The player is said to be keen to work with Conte again, with the pair having won Serie A together in 2020/21.

Vidal would bring strength, aggression and a winning mentality to a Spurs squad often accused of lacking bite and leadership. The Chilean is a serial winner, having lifted 12 league titles in a glittering career, including five Scudetto, three Bundesligas and one La Liga crown. Conte described Vidal as "world class" during their time together in the Italian capital, and doesn't feel his age would be an issue.

Steven Gerrard is also said to be a huge admirer of Vidal, and is reportedly hoping to add his steel and experience to his flourishing Aston Villa side. Yet the fact Conte and Vidal have enjoyed previous successes together could count against the Villa gaffer.

