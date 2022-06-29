Tottenham report: Spurs closing in on £50m forward to bolster Antonio Conte's attack

Tottenham are thought to be increasingly confident of signing Richarlison from Everton.

Spurs have already made additions in midfield, out wide and between the sticks this summer, bringing in Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

But adding depth up front is a must if Tottenham are to take some of the strain off star attacking duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

And, according to football.london (opens in new tab), negotiations with Everton about a deal for Richarlison are going well. The Toffees are said to be demanding more than £50m for the 25-year-old, who moved to Goodison Park from Watford in the summer of 2018.

Spurs would be getting a player who scored 10 goals and set up another five for a struggling side last term.

Richarlison led the line for much of the season as Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled with injury – but the Brazil international is equally capable of operating on either flank.

Such versatility ought to make him a quality rotation option for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. That could prove particularly important during the build-up to this winter's World Cup in Qatar - a tournament Richarlison will be hoping to join Kane and Son at.

Toffees winger Anthony Gordon has also been linked with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after firmly establishing himself in the top flight last term - although the 21-year-old may be reluctant to move on just yet.

In any case, Spurs might have to conclude any business with Everton fairly sharpish; a US-based consortium led by ex-Chelsea and Manchester United CEO Peter Kenyon is reportedly aiming to complete a takeover at Goodison Park within weeks (opens in new tab).

