Tottenham transfer news: Serge Aurier fighting for his future at Spurs after recent outburst

Serge Aurier could be on his way out of Tottenham after an alleged half-time outburst in the recent loss to Liverpool, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 3-1 by the Premier League champions on Thursday night.

According to the Daily Mail , Mourinho criticised Aurier’s defending for Roberto Firmino’s opening goal during the interval.

The Portuguese then decided to substitute the right-back for the second half, with Aurier angered by his decision.

Team-mates were said to have been shocked by the Ivory Coast international’s reaction, while Mourinho was less than impressed.

It later emerged that Aurier left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at half-time instead of watching the remainder of the game.

And Aurier’s behaviour has cast fresh doubt on his future at the club, particularly as he has only 18 months remaining on his contract.

The 28-year-old was expected to be a fringe member of the squad this season following Tottenham’s signing of Matt Doherty.

But Aurier has responded well to the increased competition and has made 11 starts in the Premier League.

However, he could pay the ultimate price for his outburst on Thursday by being sold in the summer.

“It was the mood of team that was difficult to accept you are losing,” Mourinho said after the Liverpool loss.

“It's difficult to accept the nature of the goal because the goal is in some aspects a replica of the chance they had in the first minute. So it's, of course, a mood where people is not happy.”

Tottenham return to Premier League action against Brighton on Sunday, before a midweek meeting with Chelsea.

Spurs will be without Harry Kane for both matches, with the England international set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring both ankles in the defeat by Liverpool.

Tottenham head into Sunday’s game at the Amex Stadium in sixth place.

