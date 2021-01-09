Tottenham transfer news: Spurs receive boost in pursuit of Inter winger Ivan Perisic

Tottenham have received a boost in their hopes of signing Inter winger Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

According to Foot Mercato , Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Croatia international to north London on loan until the end of the season.

Mourinho is a long-time fan of Perisic and was linked with the World Cup runner-up during his time in charge of Manchester United.

The 31-year-old joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015 but sent him out on loan to Bayern Munich last season.

And the Serie A side are willing to let Perisic leave on a temporary basis once more, with the winger having made only nine league starts under Antonio Conte so far this term.

Calcio Mercato report that Inter are experiencing financial difficulties and would be glad to reduce their wage bill during the January transfer window.

That has provided Spurs with a boost in their attempts to sign Perisic, who is under contract at the San Siro until 2022.

Mourinho already has plenty of options at his disposal in forward areas, with Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale and Erik Lamela competing to play alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

But the Portuguese believes Perisic’s energy and direct running would offer him another vital option in the final third.

Tottenham are through to the League Cup final and are currently competing in three other competitions: the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Mourinho knows that he will need to rotate in order to keep key players fresh, hence his interest in Perisic.

Spurs will be looking to avoid a major upset when they face eighth-tier Marine in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Tottenham are then scheduled to return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Wednesday, but a coronavirus outbreak at Villa Park could see that fixture postponed.

