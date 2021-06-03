Transfer news: PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe - report

Real Madrid will sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG, who will replace him with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

Both superstar players are facing uncertain futures as they prepare to enter the final year of their contracts.

PSG remain keen to tie Mbappe down to a new deal, but the France international is leaving his options open for now.

Juventus are unlikely to offer fresh terms to Ronaldo beyond 2022, and they could choose to cash in on the Portuguese this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport , a sensational chain of events could see Mbappe join Madrid and Ronaldo sign for PSG.

The Spanish giants have long been interested in Mbappe, who idolised Ronaldo while he was growing up.

Carlo Ancelotti has been installed as Zinedine Zidane’s successor at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Madrid could attempt to make at least one ‘galactico’ purchase ahead of next term.

The 2020/21 campaign was a disappointing one for los Blancos, who failed to win a trophy.

The addition of Mbappe would serve as a reminder that Madrid remains one of the leading destinations for world-class players, although the club has experienced financial difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The story by the Italian outlet indicates that PSG would look to replace Mbappe with Ronaldo.

The Portugal international is thought to be keen to leave Juventus this summer, as he seeks to win the Champions League for a sixth time.

Max Allegri has returned for a second spell as the club’s manager, and he has not dismissed the idea of letting Ronaldo leave.

If both of those moves do go through, La Gazzetta suggests that Juventus will sign Mauro Icardi from PSG.

The Argentine made a name for himself in Serie A with Inter, before moving to Paris in 2019.

PSG would be prepared to offer Icardi to Juventus as a makeweight in the deal taking Ronaldo in the other direction.

