New issue! Saka’s salvation PLUS Boehly’s Chelsea chaos, best stadiums in the world, dirtiest team ever, Big Dunc, David Pleat and more!
Get your hands on the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on your device now!
Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘October Issue 370’.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…
First a message from our editor, James Andrew:
When Bukayo Saka took the long, lonely walk to the penalty area at the Dusseldorf Arena to strike England’s third spot-kick against Switzerland at Euro 2024, the nation held its collective breath. Memories of his missed penalty against Italy three years ago were still fresh in everyone’s minds, along with the awful abuse he was subsequently subjected to. Many feared the pressure that he might be feeling.
After two deep breaths and a short run-up, though, Saka calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net, sending Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer the wrong way. There was no screaming or outpouring of emotion, as we’d seen from Stuart Pearce when he scored from the spot against Spain at Euro 96, following his miss at the 1990 World Cup. In contrast, Saka was composed. “Of course I know there were a lot of nervous people watching, my family included,” he said afterwards. “But I kept my cool and I scored.”
What happened at Wembley in 2021 would have weighed many players down, but not Saka. Aged just 23, he’s proved to be a key cog in both Arsenal and England’s wheels – the heights that he can go on and achieve are limitless. In this issue, we look at the rise and rise of Arsenal’s Starboy. Enjoy the mag.
Love always wins
It was with those words Bukayo Saka signed off his message to fans after Euro 2020 Final penalty heartbreak led to despicable racist abuse. Arsenal’s adored winger has spent three years silencing such attacks – legends, fans and those who’ve worked with him explain how.
The madness of Boehly’s Chelsea
Todd Boehly’s consortium took charge of Chelsea in the summer of 2022 – but what’s followed has been a dizzying revolving door of players and managers, leading to disappointing results and discontent in the stands. If only he’d been allowed to play 4-4-3…
Premier League newbies profiled
England’s leading lights bolstered their squads before the window closed – including a gap-toothed sharp-shooter and a starlet whose move prompted protests at his old club.
Between The Lines
Gianluigi Lentini became the world’s most expensive player after joining Milan for £13 million in 1992 – in his own words, the ex-winger reflects on a reluctant transfer and the car accident that nearly claimed his life.
The best stadiums in the world
FFT ranks the globe’s finest football arenas, factoring in aesthetics, atmosphere and history.
Beware the Killer Kids
Estudiantes beat Manchester United to become world champions after perfecting the dark arts – but a year later, and 55 years ago this month, the Argentine club’s most brutal fixture was the beginning of the end.
Football’s prostate cancer fight
After battling the disease himself, Mick Harford tells FFT how he has joined forces with Viv Anderson, Grant McCann and more for a fundraising drive this October.
David Pleat answers YOUR questions
The former Luton and Tottenham manager tackles your posers about Morecambe and Wise, pitch invasions, Di Canio, Dele Alli, receiving flowers from Sir Elton John and much more.
Tactically speaking
Adam Clery takes to the Subbuteo table again to outline how Kylian Mbappe will fit into Real Madrid’s style of play, why Ilkay Gundogan was the perfect replacement for… Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City and the late Sven-Goran Eriksson’s impact on England.
Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland
Charlton boss Nathan Jones talks promotion aims at The Valley, looks back on spells at Luton and Southampton and reveals how playing in Spain’s second tier shaped his career.
The Lost Celtic: Belfast Celtic were behemoths of the Northern Irish game before the Second World War – until a violent pitch invasion led to their demise.
In Best & Worst, St Johnstone supporter Danny Williams discusses finger-lickin’ defenders and the spirit of Marco van Basten.
From Top to Bottom: Non-league football is littered with former Premier League stars this term – and we’re talking very non-league.
The Brady Bunch: Despite Birmingham dropping into League One, Blues are bouncing again – with an NFL legend in on the action.
The Mixer
Our selection of football’s swishest stuff includes Thomas Muller’s ‘space boots’, strapless goalkeeper gloves, Oasis-themed apparel and a review of our recent peep inside Puma HQ.
Seen something you want to get in The Mixer? DM Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell
Upfront
Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies…
Ex-Liverpool defender Markus Babbel names the games that changed his life, while FFT columnist Jules Breach gives us the inside track on new Brighton gaffer Fabian Hurzeler.
There’s our latest quiz on Big Sam, Mia Hamm and the Kassam Stadium, while comedian Justin Moorhouse recalls being offered a Jammie Dodger by Eric Cantona in My Football.
Plus, we debate whether the Saturday 3pm TV blackout should be scrapped, learn about sombrero football and discover why Norwegian drug-testers sought samples from the dead.
In the Players Lounge this month…
Duncan Ferguson admits he still feels aggrieved about having to do jail time in Scotland, Sebastien Bassong remembers slapping old pal Hatem Ben Arfa mid-match and Shola Ameobi opens up about constantly playing second fiddle to Alan Shearer at Newcastle.
Perfect XI
Ian Harte, who possessed one of the finest left pegs in Premier League history, puts together a no-nonsense team from his time starring for Leeds and the Republic of Ireland...
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Gregg Davies is the Chief Sub Editor of FourFourTwo magazine, joining the team in January 2008 and spending seven years working on the website. He supports non-league behemoths Hereford and commentates on Bulls matches for Radio Hereford FC. His passions include chocolate hobnobs and attempting to shoehorn Ronnie Radford into any office conversation.