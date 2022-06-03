Nike Barcelona home kit 2022/23 released: Is this jersey an instant classic?

The Nike Barcelona home kit 2022/23 has been released – and it's going down extremely well on social media.

The Blaugrana colour scheme has been revolutionised for next season, with a navy stripe on the top along with the blue and red. Last season, Barça had a fancier cup kit along with a much lighter top – but this new shirt is more of a return to the classic look.

There's a new sponsor, too – Swedish streaming service Spotify now adorn the jerseys after much speculation over the past few months.

The gold is significant too. 2022 marks 30 years since the city of Barcelona held the Olympic games, so to celebrate Nike has included gold logos and flourishes over the shirt to tie everything together. There's the traditional Catalan Senyera flag of red and yellow on the back of the neck, too, making this one of the nicest shirts we've seen for next season already.

If rumours are to be believed, the Olympics will be a theme of the away shirt too – since Barcelona are said to be getting an all-gold change strip to accompany this one, too.

Image 1 of 2

Barcelona are the latest in the line of European giants to have released their newest threads, with rivals Real Madrid having released their home shirt recently, too. Shirts from Premier League sides are slowly being unveiled too, with Nike having most recently released the home shirt and away shirt of the Lionesses this summer.

This new jersey is another big left turn for Barça, too. Last season saw the club have a paler blue and red shirt based on the St. George's Cross and stripes in the club badge, while Barcelona had their first-ever cup kit, which was a pink-and-blue-striped shirt with an ornate pattern.

Image 1 of 2



Barcelona are heavily rumoured to be looking to improve their squad with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, while the women's side were recently beaten in the Champions League final.