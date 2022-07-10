France v Italy live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

France v Italy live stream, Sunday 10 July, 8pm BST, BBC Two

Looking for a France v Italy live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

The Euro 2022 action keeps coming thick and fast, and France and Italy complete the first round of group matches when as they face off on Sunday night.

Rotherham's New York stadium is the venue for the Group D clash between the teams ranked third and 14th in the world respectively.

France have gone out at the quarter-final stage in each of the last three Euros but were among the pre-tournament favourites this time around.

And Corinne Diacre's side have already had a taste of glory this year, beating the Netherland, Brazil and Finland en route to winning the Tournoi de France in February.

As for Italy, it's fair to say they will be hoping to improve on their showing from Euro 2017 - when they finished bottom of their group.

Milena Bertolini took over as head coach following that tournament; this will be her second major championship in charge after the 2019 World Cup, where Le Azzurre reached the last eight.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Saturday 9 July; the game is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Euro 2022 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com