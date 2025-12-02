How to watch England vs Ghana - Free live stream and TV coverage for Lionesses' final game of 2025

Watch England vs Ghana as the European champions look to round out 2025 with victory in their final match of the year, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

England vs Ghana key information • Date: Tuesday, 2 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 19:00 BST / 14:00pm ET • Venue: St Mary's, Southampton • TV & Streaming: ITV4 & ITVX (UK), GTV (Ghana) • FREE Stream: ITVX (UK) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN's Black Friday deal

After their thumping 8-0 win over China at Wembley last weekend, England hop over to Southampton's St Mary's Stadium tonight to welcome Ghana in another international friendly.

This is the Lionesses' final game of a triumphant 2025, in which they retained their European Championships title. They'll be looking to sign off on the year on a high, before turning their attention to 2026, when their World Cup qualifying campaign will take centre stage.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch England vs Ghana online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Ghana for FREE in the UK

England vs Ghana will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, ITV, with free-to-air coverage on TV and online.

TV viewers can find the action on ITV 4, while the free live stream for England vs Ghana is on the ITVX streaming platform. Kick-off is at 7pm GMT.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so the feed only works in the UK.

Watch England vs Ghana from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching England vs Ghana. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo's prediction

England 4-0 Ghana

After the result against China, who'd predict anything other than a comfortable Lionesses victory?