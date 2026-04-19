How to watch Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough: Live streams & TV details for key Championship promotion clash

Watch Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough in a crucial game in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Ipswich Town's quest for an immediate return to the Premier League suffered a setback with Tuesday's surprise 2-0 defeat at lowly Portsmouth, but the Tractor Boys remain the most likely side behind Coventry City to clinch automatic promotion.

One of the teams fighting Kieran McKenna's men for second spot are Middlesbrough, who are only three points behind despite failing to win any of their past six matches.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your streaming device appear to be back in your home country.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon