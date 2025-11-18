How to watch Panama vs El Salvador: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Watch Panama vs El Salvador as the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup reaches its climax, with all the details on live streams and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Panama vs El Salvador: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Weds) ► Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama ► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

El Salvador are already out of the World Cup running, but Panama are locked in a battle with Suriname for top spot in Group A of this final qualification phase. The group winner goes to the World Cup, but the best two runners-up from the three groups go to the playoffs, so it's not all over if Panama don't win the group.

After last week's games, in which Panama snatched a vital late winner against Guatemala, the standings in Group A have Suriname top with nine points and +5 goal difference, while Panama are on the same points but with a +2 goal difference.

If Panama better Suriname's result against Guatemala, they are going to the World Cup. If both teams win, Panama could only top the group with a goal-fest against El Salvador, otherwise it's the play-off route.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Panama vs El Salvador online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Panama vs El Salvador for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Panama vs El Salvador for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.



🔥 It's free

👌 Just hit play

❗ Geo-restrictions apply

Panama vs El Salvador | 2024/25 Concacaf Qualifiers - YouTube Watch On

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open.

A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Panama vs El Salvador from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador in the US

Fans in the US can watch Panama vs El Salvador on Paramount+.

Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Panama vs El Salvador.

Kick-off is at 1am GMT, which is Wednesday.

