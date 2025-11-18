How to watch Panama vs El Salvador: Live streams for World Cup qualifier
Panama could qualify for the World Cup with a win – here's how to tune in
Watch Panama vs El Salvador as the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup reaches its climax, with all the details on live streams and TV coverage right here in this guide.
► Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Weds)
► Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama
► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US)
► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries)
El Salvador are already out of the World Cup running, but Panama are locked in a battle with Suriname for top spot in Group A of this final qualification phase. The group winner goes to the World Cup, but the best two runners-up from the three groups go to the playoffs, so it's not all over if Panama don't win the group.
After last week's games, in which Panama snatched a vital late winner against Guatemala, the standings in Group A have Suriname top with nine points and +5 goal difference, while Panama are on the same points but with a +2 goal difference.
If Panama better Suriname's result against Guatemala, they are going to the World Cup. If both teams win, Panama could only top the group with a goal-fest against El Salvador, otherwise it's the play-off route.
Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Panama vs El Salvador online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Panama vs El Salvador for FREE - Live stream
You can watch Panama vs El Salvador for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Panama vs El Salvador live stream
Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open.
A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.
Watch Panama vs El Salvador from anywhere
How to watch Panama vs El Salvador in the US
Fans in the US can watch Panama vs El Salvador on Paramount+.
Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.
How to watch Panama vs El Salvador in the UK
Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Panama vs El Salvador.
Kick-off is at 1am GMT, which is Wednesday.
