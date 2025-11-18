How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda: Live streams

Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda as the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup comes to a close, with all the information on live streams right here.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda: Key information ► Date: Tuesday 18 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 9pm local time / 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Weds) ► Venue: Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain ► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

This is something of a dead rubber, with both sides now unable to qualify for next summer's World Cup.

Bermuda are bottom of Group B, having lost all five games in this final phase of qualifying, while Trinidad and Tobago can climb no higher than third after failing to beat Jamaica last time out.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda in the US

Fans in the US can watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda on Paramount+.

Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bermuda.

It's a late one for UK fans – kick-off is at midnight GMT as Thursday night turns to Friday morning.

