How to watch Guatemala vs Suriname: Live streams for crucial CONCACAF World Cup qualifying game

Watch Guatemala vs Suriname as the visiting side aim to secure a ticket to their first World Cup, with all the broadcast details – including a free live stream – right here in this guide.

Guatemala vs Suriname: Key information ► Date: Tuesday 18 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7pm local time / 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Weds) ► Venue: Cementos Progreso Stadium, Guatemala City ► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Suriname's thumping 4-0 win over El Salvador last week has left them top of Group A ahead of the final game in the final phase of the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup.

Victory against Guatemala today wouldn't quite guarantee a visit to a first World Cup but it would likely be enough, as Panama would have to win by at least four goals against El Salvador. Both sides are locked on nine points in Group A and separate by a goal difference of three.

Second place in the group might just be good enough for a playoff depending on points tallies in the other two groups, so Suriname might be able to keep the dream alive even without a win, but they'll sense a huge opportunity against a Guatemala side already out of the running.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Guatemala vs Suriname online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Guatemala vs Suriname for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Guatemala vs Suriname for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open.

A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Guatemala vs Suriname in the US

Fans in the US can watch Guatemala vs Suriname on Paramount+.

Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.

How to watch Guatemala vs Suriname in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Guatemala vs Suriname.

It's a late one for UK fans – kick-off is at 1am GMT in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

